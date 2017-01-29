NewsEducation Scene in Edmonds: A lesson in Lego robotics January 29, 2017 141 0 Edmonds Mayor Dave Earling joined Robyn Perry-Garrison, a vice president at Boeing, at Holy Rosary School last week for a demonstration of the students’ LEGO Robotics projects. With help from Boeing’s sponsorship and parent volunteers, Holy Rosary was able to create nine different FIRST LEGO League teams made up of 61 children from kindergarten to 8th grade. The school hosted a private expo for the nine teams to show their projects to the Mayor, Perry-Garrison, parents and the rest of the student body and faculty. In their program’s rookie season, Holy Rosary students competed and presented at a LEGO Robotics competition in Ballard in December where one of their teams earned an Innovative Solution Award. Boeing sponsors the FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) Robotics program in many schools to encourage students to explore careers in math and science. (Photo courtesy Holy Rosary School)