Bill Anderson notes that he and his son on Jan. 10 went down to the Edmonds Marina, where a combination of a seasonal King Tide and high winds produced some large waves that battered the various breakwaters and bulkheads along the Edmonds waterfront. “These waves were not as big as those on Nov. 29, 2014 that damaged some of the bulkheads,” Anderson said, “but I thought they were still worth photographing.”