Photos Scene in Edmonds: No trivial birthday serenade January 5, 2017 258 0 At intermission of Tiki Trivia Jan. 5, emcee Eric Dubbury used his trumpet to serenade trivia player Heather Fulmines of Edmonds, who celebrated her birthday at the free, family-friendly gathering at a Very Taki Tiki. Prizes for first-, second- and third-place will change at each Thursday trivia, which is held at 6 p.m. weekly. Happy hour prices are in effect throughout the games, and there’s even a prize for most creative team name. Up to eight players are permitted for each team. Taki Trivia is sponsored by the Cascadia Art Museum, the Edmonds Historical Museum, My Edmonds News, and Taki Tiki. (Photo by Kim Kimmy) Share this:Tweet