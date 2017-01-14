Scene in Edmonds: Segway business segues to the beach

Segway of Edmonds recently rolled out of its space near Salish Sea Brewing Company and into a new beachside home beneath Arnie’s Restaurant on Admiral Way. According to 17-year-old owner Gregg Jantz, Jr., the new Segway location offers “a beautiful view of the waterfront and more space for training, fun and safe corporate events, team building activities, and an updated tour route.”

New riders can expect to have a short training session to become familiar with operating a Segway. Then riders can choose to take a sunset tour, historic tour, V.I.P tour, or a self-guided trip around the Edmonds waterfront.

According to Jantz, “The team at Segway of Edmonds is excited about the new opportunities this year to meet and exceed your expectations whether it be in tours, rentals, sales, service, or corporate events.”

To book a Segway rental or find out more information, see the business website.