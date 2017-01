1 of 5

From Carol Riddell: “The first winter male Surf Scoter stretched his wings in front of the public pier Thursday, Jan. 12. I was lucky enough to be watching him as he exercised in the sun. You can read more about the Surf Scoter in this past Bird Lore column: http://myedmondsnews.com/2015/10/bird-lore-surf-scoter/.“