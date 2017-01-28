Scene nearby: Starbucks, Habit Burger taking shape at Aurora Village

1 of 2

Construction is coming along at Aurora Village mall for a Starbucks Drive-through and a Habit Burger restaurant.

The Starbucks will replace the current Aurora Village store at 1295 N. 205th, next to Taco Del Mar. Opening day is expected to be near the end of February, according to a Starbucks employee.

The California-based Habit Burger Grill will be one of 25 new locations in the Seattle area. Currently, there are Habit Grills in Tukwila, Silverdale, and Kent. No opening date has been announced. The company’s website is habitburger.com.