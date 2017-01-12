School District cuts ribbon at new Alderwood Middle School

Principal Brian Stewart and School Board President Susan Phillips cut the ceremonial ribbon officially opening the new Alderwood Middle School.
The Alderwood Middle School jazz band warmed up the audience prior to the ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Superintendent Dr. Kris McDuffy is joined by school board members Gary Noble, Ann McMurray and Susan Phillips in front of the bas relief Mustang mural in the main entrance lobby of the new school.
Alderwood Middle students came back from their holiday break to a brand new school. (Photo courtesy Edmonds School District)
School common areas feature several inspirational quotes from personalities ranging from Chief Sealth to Kurt Cobain.
Superintendent Dr. Kris McDuffy (left) stands with (L to R) school board members Susan Phillips, Ann McMurray and Gary Noble in front of stylized metal Mustang sculptures honoring the school mascot. The sculptures were relocated to the new facility from the old Alderwood Middle School.
These metal mustang sculptures were moved from the old Alderwood Middle School and installed in the entryway of the new building.
The new gym floor, gleaming with fresh varnish, features a prominent Alderwood Mustangs logo.
Drummer Avery Ryan keeps a steady beat for the Alderwood Middle jazz band.
The school library reading area windows look out to the Cascade Mountains, providing a relaxing space for reading and studying. (Photo courtesy Edmonds School District)
The new Alderwood Middle School took three years from initial planning to opening. It features 34 classrooms and is designed to serve a student population of 800. (Image courtesy Edmonds School District)

An enthusiastic group of teachers, parents, students and Edmonds School District officials came together on Wednesday evening to formally dedicate the newly opened Alderwood Middle School.

“It’s been more than three years from initial planning to actually moving in,” said principal Brian Stewart. “But this fall the new school was finally ready, and our Alderwood students and faculty returned after the holiday break to this incredible state-of-the-art facility.”

The new 125,000 square-foot school sits on 19 acres and is designed to serve a student population of 800.  With 34 classrooms, a high-tech gymnasium, spacious common areas and a variously textured interior design, the school promises to provide generations of students with a rich and stimulating learning environment.

–Story and photos by Larry Vogel

