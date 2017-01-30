School Superintendent Kris McDuffy issues letter after executive actions

Following recent executive actions signed by Pres. Donald Trump, Edmonds School District Superintendent Kris McDuffy issued a letter to parents on Monday emphasizing the district as a “welcoming and safe learning environment.”

No specific incidents prompted the letter, according to District Spokeswoman Debbie Jakala.

“We felt (the letter) was warranted, and we wanted to reiterate what was said after the election,” Jakala said. “Recent decisions have potentially impacted some of our families, so we want to show them support.”

A similar letter was issued in November 2016 following the presidential election.

Read the full content of McDuffy’s letter to families below:

Dear Edmonds School District Students, Families, Staff and Community –

I first want to offer my sincerest gratitude to each and every one of you for all you contribute daily to provide a welcoming, safe and caring learning environment for each and every student. It’s our paramount duty.

We acknowledge that there is a full array of emotions on display and being felt in light of the most recent changes to our nation’s political landscape. We are encouraging each other to respect this as our students, their families and our staff continue to find ways to process these emotions.

Though true every day, I am again taking this opportunity to reassure our entire community that we are unwavering in our commitment to maintaining school communities where students know they are safe, nurtured, welcomed, respected, and included so they can achieve their full potential.

Foundational to our District’s Strategic Direction is Equity of Opportunity:

Each student experiences a diverse, inclusive culture where all people are valued. Adults work to meet students’ individual needs and remove institutional and social barriers to their personal success.

That work continues. At the hallmark of that work is students experiencing freedom from harassment, judgement or prejudice.

I have had the privilege to serve as your superintendent for the last seven months. In that time I have experienced the strength and diversity that is our unique and valued school communities. We will continue to work together in the best interest of each and every student.

I shared last Fall and will repeat now what I firmly believe we can all benefit from:

*Being Kind – the world needs that

*Being Calm – our children are watching

*Being Hopeful – “You must be the change you wish to see in the world.” (Gandhi)

With kindness and great respect,

~Kris

Dr. Kristine McDuffy

Superintendent