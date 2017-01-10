Schreiber Processing Corp. recalls chicken tender products sold in Washington

Schreiber Processing Corp. of Maspeth, N.Y. is recalling approximately 2,330 pounds of chicken tender products that may be contaminated with plastic and misbranded, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Monday.

The breaded chicken breast tenders were produced on Dec. 8, 2016 and packaged on Dec. 9, 2016, and were shipped to institutional and retail locations in New Jersey, New York and Washington state.

The product in question is in 10-lb. boxes containing “Meal Mart Battered and Breaded Chicken Breast Tenders” bearing item code 03-CTB and production code 0246. The products subject to recall bear establishment number “P-787” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The problem was discovered after the firm received a consumer complaint. There have been no confirmed reports of injury or illness due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a health care provider.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.When available, the retail distribution list will be posted at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.