Seattle Magazine profiles Scratch Distillery’s ‘Giniology’ class

“Create Your Dream Gin in Edmonds” declares the headline on a Seattle Magazine article profiling Edmonds-based Scratch Distillery’s Giniology Class.

After describing the history of Scratch, founded by husband and wife team Bryan and Kim Karrick in July 2015, Seattle Magazine writer AJ Rathbun goes on to talk about Giniology, “during which attendees craft their very own custom-blended gin.”

“The classes are intimate, friendly affairs (by the end, everyone is tasting each other’s gins), hosted in their contemporary-style distillery,” Rathbun writes. “You start with a cocktail made with one of their house gins and then settle in for an informative session led by Bryan about the history of gin, including details about Washington’s speakeasy past (we had 4,000 at one point).”

You can read the complete Seattle Magazine article here.