Shoreline CC to present ‘Fog of Cybersecurity’ program Jan. 19

The Global Affairs Center at Shoreline Community College, directed by Edmonds resident Larry Fuell, will present a free program, “The Fog of Cybersecurity,” from 7-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, at Shoreline Community College, Room 9208.

The speaker is Dr. Jessica Beyer, Research Scientist in the Henry M. Jackson School for International Studies and author of the book, “Expect Us: Online Communities and Political Mobilization.”

The presentation will cover:

– What are the key factors involved in protecting ourselves against cyber-hacking and other cyber-threats?

– How do we determine where cyber-attacks originate?

– In the absence of knowing the source of a cyber-attack, how do we respond?

– What is the international cybersecurity landscape?

The event is free, but registration is requested here.