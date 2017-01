“Fraternal Organizations as a Genealogy Tool” is the topic of the Feb. 1 presentation at the Sno-Isle Genealogical Society meeting at the LDS church building 22015 48th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace.

The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m., with a 7 p.m. program featuring Gary Zimmerman, president of the Fiske Library in Seattle, and a well-known researcher. Guests are welcome.

For more information, call 425-775-6267 Tuesday, Thursday or Saturday from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.