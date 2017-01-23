Airport Road recycling station closure rescheduled for Feb. 6-26

The temporary closure of Snohomish County’s Airport Road Recycling and Transfer Station in Everett — originally set to begin Jan. 23 — has been rescheduled for Feb. 6–26, 2017. The delay is due to inclement weather disrupting the movement and delivery of containers from the landfill in Eastern Washington.

At this time, Snohomish County Public Works must use all available floor space at the facility to stockpile garbage. Additionally, the Cathcart Way Temporary Recycling and Transfer Station, which was scheduled to open Jan. 23 to support the Airport Road closure, will not open until Feb. 6.

During the three-week closure Feb. 6-26, repairs will be made to the compactors and tipping floor. The recycling area will remain open during regular hours throughout the closure, however, yard waste will not be accepted.

The Cathcart Way facility (8915 Cathcart Way, Snohomish) will be open for commercial haulers and mechanical unload/hydraulic dump style vehicles only, during the Airport Road closure. Recycling will not be available at the Cathcart Way site. Customers who wish to unload their garbage and/or recycling by hand will need to use the Southwest Recycling and Transfer Station in Mountlake Terrace or the North County Recycling and Transfer Station in Arlington.

The Airport Road facility will reopen on Monday, Feb. 27 at 7 a.m. The repairs are funded by transfer station customer fees. For information on alternate locations, fees, normal operating hours or about the closure, visit www.snoco.org/solidwaste or call 425-388-3425.