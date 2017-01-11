Snohomish County’s Airport Road recycling station to be closed Jan. 23-Feb. 12

The Snohomish County Public Works Solid Waste Division will temporarily close the Airport Road Recycling and Transfer Station on Jan. 23 through Feb. 12. During the three week closure, repairs will be made to the compactors and tipping floor. The recycling area will remain open during regular hours throughout the closure, however, yard waste will not be accepted.

For the duration of the closure, the Cathcart Way Temporary Transfer Station (8915 Cathcart Way, Snohomish) will be open for commercial haulers and mechanical unload/hydraulic dump style vehicles only. Recycling will not be available at the Cathcart site. Customers who wish to unload their garbage and/or recycling by hand will need to use the Southwest Recycling and Transfer Station in Mountlake Terrace or the North County Recycling and Transfer Station in Arlington.

The Airport Road facility will reopen on Monday, Feb. 13 at 7 a.m. The repairs are funded by transfer station customer fees.

For information on alternate locations, fees, normal operating hours or about the closure, visit www.snoco.org/solidwaste or call 425-388-3425.