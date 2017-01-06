Sponsor spotlight: 190 Sunset partnering with Mark Ryan for wine-paired meal Jan. 12

Four months ago, restaurant owner Tom Budinick opened Edmonds’ newest fine dinning establishment — 190 Sunset. Budinick couldn’t be happier about the community’s response to his establishment, and now that the holidays are over he decided to partner with winemaker Mark Ryan to create a winter dining event to get folks through chilly, dark January.

On Thursday, Jan. 12, he and winemaker of the year Mark Ryan invite all adventurous foodie wine lovers to join them at 190 for a wine-paired, five-course meal to remember.

Be there at 6:30 p.m. to begin a stay-cation food experience, with this fine menu:



Add reservations can be made at 190sunset.com or by calling 425-329-3669.