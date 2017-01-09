State offers online resources for small businesses filing taxes in January

If you have a small business and file your state taxes just once a year, remembering what you need to do to complete your return can be a challenge. To ease the process, the Washington State Department of Revenue has developed a web page with helpful information, links and resources to help annual business filers submit their returns and taxes on time.

Businesses have until Jan. 31, 2017 to file and pay online, by phone or by mail. If a business had no activity in 2016, it must file a “no business” tax return.

The department is offering several options to help all business taxpayers file their state return on time:

– Call 800-647-7706 to speak to Department of Revenue’s tax specialists: 800-647-7706.

– Email tax questions. The department generally provides a response within two business days.

– Use the department’s Live Chat service.

– Visit one of the offices located across the state

Taxpayers who have questions or need help should contact the Revenue Department as soon as possible. As the Jan. 31 deadline grows near, wait times for help from Revenue’s tax specialists get longer.

Callers can reach tax specialists between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on weekdays. Automated phone services are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Some tasks can be completed through the automated phone system, including filing a “no business” return, requesting forms and updating basic business information.