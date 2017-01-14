Swedish Edmonds employee named Community Transit Smart Commuter of Quarter

Swedish Edmonds Emergency Department Technician Chris Snow has been named Community Transit’s Smart Commuter of the 3rd Quarter 2016.

According to a Community Transit announcement, for over 25 years Snow has been dedicated to reducing air pollution and eliminating traffic congestion by riding her bike and public transportation exclusively. “In fact, she’s never owned a car and loves the stress relief that comes with choosing an active transportation option for her commute,” Community Transit said.

Snow logged more than 48 commuter trips in the third quarter and was chosen from more than 50 other people nominated.

Community Transit’s Smart Commuter Rewards program recognizes individuals quarterly who use smart transportation options. Smart Commuter Rewards is an incentive program that helps large businesses motivate employees to reduce their drive-alone trips to work.

To learn more about the Choice Connections program and to sign up to start receiving rewards, visit www.communitytransit/ChoiceConnections.