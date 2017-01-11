Teen last seen near EWHS missing from Mountlake Terrace

The Mountlake Terrace Police Department seeks information about a female student that has been missing for more than a week.

The teen, 15-year-old Jordan Adams, was last seen the morning of Tuesday, Jan. 3 at Edmonds-Woodway High School walking away from campus by herself.

Adams is described as 5-foot-10 and weighs approximately 210 pounds. Jordan’s hairstyle is currently a mohawk colored bright red and orange.

If you have seen her or know anything about where she may be, contact the Mountlake Terrace Police Department at 425-670-8260.