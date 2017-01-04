Terrace student emergency expelled after threatening social media post

This story was updated at 4 p.m. with additional details.

A student at Mountlake Terrace High School has been emergency expelled after posting a photo of bullets with the caption “Be prepared.”

An email sent to families from Principal Greg Schwab said the post was perceived as a threat to the school, though there is no information pointing to the threat being credible or directed at the school.

“There was no mention of MTHS in the post, but since this was made by one of our students, we are acting out of an abundance of caution,” Schwab said in an email. “As an additional precautionary measure, we have police on campus.”

Mountlake Terrace administrators first heard about the post around 6 a.m. on Wednesday. Edmonds School District spokeswoman Debbie Jakala said this was a good thing, because they could notify police and families early.

“A student made a very poor decision in making that post and not realizing how it would be interpreted,” Jakala said. “So, the emphasis is really using this as a learning experience, for not just students, but family members as well.”

Mountlake Terrace police were contacted by the school. Brier police officers have met with the student and his family.

“It was an irresponsible social media post. Due to the disruption this has caused, the student has been emergency expelled,” Schwab said.

Schwab also encouraged students to attend school on Wednesday, for parents to discuss responsible social media use with their children and for students not to spread rumors about the situation.

“Anytime people are talking about this kind of stuff, I think you have to take it seriously. We never want to assume that somebody is joking, we just can’t afford that in this day and age,” Schwab said.

–With reporting by Stephi Smith, MLTnews intern