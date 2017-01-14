Test Drive a Tour Guide event draws hundreds to Edmonds

1 of 6

For one week each year, Edmonds becomes an international destination as more than 100 Rick Steves Europe guides and past tour customers descend on the town for Steves’ annual Tour Alum Reunion and tour guide training/seminar events.

This year, it all culminated on Saturday with the traditional gala “Test Drive a Tour Guide” event ,where potential travelers get to meet guides, attend informational talks, and learn first-hand about seeing Europe the Rick Steves way. As in the past, Saturday’s event drew hundreds of interested travelers and traveler wannabes to a full day of talks and events at the Edmonds Center for the Arts and the Edmonds Theater, and the chance to meet and interact with guides, tour staff and Rick Steves himself.

— Photos by Larry Vogel