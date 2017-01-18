Test your local knowledge at fun, free Tiki trivia Thursday night

Once again, it’s time to test your knowledge of local Edmonds history, arts and culture, and current events during the all-ages Tiki Trivia night this Thursday, Jan. 19 at A Very Taki Tiki Bar and Grill, 518 Main St.

Prizes for first-, second- and third-place will change at each Thursday trivia, which is held at 6 p.m. weekly. Happy hour prices are in effect throughout the games, and there’s even a prize for most creative team name. Up to eight players are permitted for each team.

Co-sponsors include the Cascadia Art Museum, Edmonds Historical Museum and MyEdmondsNews.com.