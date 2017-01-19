Tickets on sale now at Edmonds CC for Lunar New Year dinner

Edmonds Community College is selling tickets for a nine-course Lunar New Year dinner on Friday, Feb. 3.

The dinner will be held at Szechuan Garden, a Chinese restaurant located at 4309 198th St. S.W. in Lynnwood. There are two seatings, one at 5:30 p.m. and one at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $15 each. That price includes tax and gratuity.

Guests will dine on a nine-course meal (three courses will be vegetarian) and have the opportunity to meet Edmonds CC students, faculty, staff and local community members. There will be several cultural performances during the 5:30 p.m. seating.

Those interested can purchase tickets at the college’s Cashier’s Office on the first floor of Lynnwood Hall on campus. Ticket sales will end at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26. Only 200 tickets are available, so early purchasing of tickets is encouraged. You must show your receipt of purchase at the restaurant to be seated.