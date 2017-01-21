Time to apply for Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation scholarships

The Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation has opened its 2017 application process for scholarships.

The Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation annually provides post-secondary education visual arts scholarships to outstanding students, age 17 or older, who currently have a permanent address within the boundaries of the Edmonds School District. Those students who reside within the boundaries of the school district but are educated through other programs than the public schools are also welcome to apply. The applicant must be pursuing full time post-secondary degree in the visual arts at an accredited art school, college or university in the next academic school year, and must have graduated from high school by August of the year of application.

Scholarship recipients are required to volunteer a minimum of one shift at the annual Edmonds Arts Festival, held every Father’s Day weekend. This provides the student an opportunity to network with professional artists, and community leaders

Students are invited to visit the EAF Foundation website to find the applications – www.eaffoundation.org/programs/scholarships/.

The public may look forward to viewing the work of these students exhibited in the Juried Art Gallery, in the gymnasium of the Frances Anderson Center building, 700 Main Street in Edmonds, during the 2017 Edmonds Arts Festival, June 16, 17 and 18.

Funding of the programs of the EAF Foundation comes from public support of the Edmonds Arts Festival and individual donations throughout the year. An endowment for the Scholarship Program was secured several years ago, assuring this support for higher education in the visual arts.

For additional information about the EAFF Scholarship Program please visit www.eaffoundation.org/programs/scholarships/, or contact Scholarships@eaffoundation.org.