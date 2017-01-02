Tips to save energy, money during colder weather

With colder weather this season, energy bills in the Pacific Northwest increase. According to Snohomish County PUD, typical January bills for electrically heated homes can be double or more compared to July bills.

The greater the difference between the outside temperature and your home’s thermostat setting, the harder your heating system has to work and the more energy you use – even if you don’t increase the thermostat setting from its normal level, PUD says.

You can act now to help keep your energy bills in check. Here are some helpful tips:

Set your heat at 55 degrees when you’re asleep or away and 68 degrees when you’re home and awake.



To cut heat loss, close your drapes at night and open them during the day to let the sun in and warm your home.



Close off rooms you’re not using and lower the heat in these areas.



Dress warmer when the days get colder. It’s less expensive and more efficient than turning up the heat.



Check your heating ducts to ensure they’re properly sealed and insulated. This can cut up to 25 percent off your heating bill.



Lower heating costs and improve air quality by cleaning or changing your furnace air filters every two months during the heating season.



Caulk and weather-strip windows and doors.



For every three degrees you lower your thermostat from your normal setting, you save 10 percent on heating.



If your home has a fireplace, keep the damper closed when you’re not using it and use a glass screen to minimize the heat loss.

The PUD offers a range of programs to help customers save energy, including rebates for home weatherization and discounts on energy-saving lights. Program information and other tips can be found at snopud.com/energytips.

Consider enrolling in the PUD’s Budget Payment Plan, designed to make bill-paying easier with equal payments each month all through the year.

For additional information and tips, including details about conservation programs, call the PUD Energy Hotline at 425-783-1700 or visit www.snopud.com.