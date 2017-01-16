Trial begins Tuesday in attempted rape/murder on Edmonds beach

The trial of a 59-year-old Edmonds man in connection with the June 26 attack on a female beach walker begins Tuesday, Jan. 17 in Snohomish County Superior Court.

The suspect, Charles F. Fisher, faces charges of first-degree attempted murder and second-degree attempted rape in the incident that occurred along a section of beach approximately one-quarter mile south of the Edmonds dog park and adjacent to the Town of Woodway (see My Edmonds News coverage here).

According to police reports, at approximately 5:30 p.m. that evening Woodway and Edmonds police, along with a Lynnwood police K-9 unit, responded to a report of an attempted rape. A couple walking on the tracks saw the victim running down the beach and yelling that a man had tried to rape her and beat her up. They immediately phoned 911.

Police responding to the scene report that the victim was “upset and had significant visible injuries to her head, arms and legs.” She told police that the attacker hit her “with his hands and rocks,” and threatened to sexually assault her. She fought back, screaming and biting, at which point the attacker told her he was “going to kill or drown” her. The attacker tried to drag her into the water, and she “grabbed and held onto a large rock for her life.”

The attacker then gave up and started walking away and up the heavily wooded embankment while the woman continued to scream for help, got up and started running. Police initiated a K-9 search, found Fisher in the woods, and apprehended him.

Woodway Police Chief Doug Hansen said the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Formal charges were filed by the Snohomish County Prosecutor on July 14. Fisher has since been in the Snohomish County Jail in lieu of $1 million bond. The case is being heard by Superior Court Judge George Bowden. According to the prosecutor, jury selection will begin Tuesday morning, and opening arguments could be given as soon as that afternoon.

My Edmonds News will be following the trial and provide updates as they become available.

— By Larry Vogel