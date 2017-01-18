Warriors 5th grade feeder team wins MLK tournament

The Edmonds Warriors Select Feeder Program participated in the 25th Annual BBA MLK basketball tournament in Bellingham, which features team from around the Northwest and British Columbia. According to feeder program representative Eric Whitelaw, “the Warriors have been traveling to Bellingham for this tournament for many years and have always competed well.” During last weekend’s tourney, the 6th graders made it to the semifinals, the 7th graders made it to the championship but lost to a tough Canadian team, and the 5th graders won the championship.