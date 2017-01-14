Washington State Ferries sponsoring spring cover contest for middle schoolers

Middle schoolers are invited to participate in the Washington State Ferries spring cover contest. Students in grades 6-8 have until Wednesday, Jan. 18 to create and submit an original drawing based on the theme “Ferries + Puget Sound Wildlife.”

This spring, the ferry system will print over 600,000 ferry schedules with the selected cover art and distribute them across 10 ferry terminals and 22 vessels that make up Washington State Ferries.



Submission requirements

-Electronic submissions must be 300 dpi or higher, and portrait oriented. Submissions cannot exceed 16 MB. Submissions by mail must be on 8.5 x 11 paper, and portrait oriented.

-Submissions must be hand-drawn (no electronic illustrations, please) in black and white. Color submissions will not be accepted. Any of the following media may be used: paint (watercolor, tempera, poster, acrylic, etc.) and drawing materials (pencil, charcoal, chalk, pastels, markers, crayons, etc.). Artists are encouraged to use bold, strong lines.

– All work must include a ferry or elements of a ferry (i.e. life ring). No copyright images, text or other material will be accepted. (For example, artwork depicting characters from television shows, video games or books is not allowed).

– Artist submissions shall be treated as being free of restrictions and limitations to their use. By submitting artwork, the entrant give ownership to WSF and authorizes WSF to post the entry on its website indefinitely, and grants WSF the right to use, print and publish the design.

Electronic submissions must be entered via Survey Monkey. Fill out the form with contact information and upload the drawing by Wednesday, Jan. 18.

Mail submissions also must be received by Wednesday, Jan. 18. All submissions should include a note with the student’s name, age, grade, school, and the best phone number and email to contact them by. All hard copy submissions should be sent to the following address:

Washington State Ferries

ATTN: Communications Staff Aide

2901 3rd Ave. Suite 500

Seattle, WA 98121

Please note that each student may only submit one drawing.

A panel of judges from the WSF executive team will review entries. A winner will be selected whose work best depicts the theme of “Ferries + Puget Sound Wildlife.” Entries will be judged on creativity, originality, clarity of theme and artistic merit.



Five finalists will be selected and featured on the WSF website, on the WSF Twitter, and in the WSF weekly update. From those finalists, a winning drawing will be chosen to be featured on the 2017 WSF spring sailing schedule.

Questions? Contact wsfcomms@wsdot.wa.gov



