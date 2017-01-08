Western students to share Edmonds Marsh findings Friday

The public is invited to attend a presentation from Western Washington University students who have been studying restoration efforts and issues at Edmonds Marsh as part of the 2016-2017 Sustainable Cities Partnership between the City of Edmonds, WWU and the Association of Washington Cities. Students from WWU’s Restoration Ecology course will present their research on Friday, Jan. 13, from 2-4 p.m. in City Hall’s Brackett Room and make recommendations to address current challenges affecting Edmonds Marsh.

According to a city announcement, the students will present recommendations regarding both short- and long-term actions to address stormwater entering the marsh and to manage the ongoing spread of certain invasive plants in the marsh. The students will also share a conceptual idea for a public boardwalk into the marsh that would improve access while protecting marsh habitat and wildlife.

The students visited Edmonds last October to get a first-hand look at the 22 1/2-acre marsh

“Edmonds is thrilled to be working with this group of talented and dedicated students to help protect and preserve our beloved Edmonds Marsh,” says City of Edmonds Parks and Recreation Director Carrie Hite. “We look forward to hearing their recommendations and hope that some will be useful in our efforts to restore the marsh.”

The Sustainable Cities Partnership is a yearlong effort between Western Washington University’s Office of Sustainability, the Association of Washington Cities and one partner city chosen through a competitive application process. The 2016-2017 school year is the partnership’s inaugural year, and the City of Edmonds was chosen as the first Washington city to participate in the program.

The collaboration is designed to focus students’ energy and ideas toward real-life challenges that address sustainability in our community. Faculty and students work through a variety of studio and service learning courses, providing students with experience tackling the city’s real-world projects. More information on the Sustainable Cities Partnership can be found on the city’s website.