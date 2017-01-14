Missing woman traveled from Edmonds to Lynnwood and back before being found

The Edmonds Police Department went from the waterfront to Lynnwood and back to the downtown Edmonds area to locate a Mountlake Terrace woman who went missing on Saturday.

At the time Joyce Barry, 79, was reported missing, she wad last been seen at 4 p.m. on Saturday near the Edmonds waterfront.

After the Edmonds Police Department put out a photo of her on Twitter Saturday afternoon, however, a Community Transit bus driver called police to report he was certain that she was on his bus and he had dropped her off near the intersection of 196th Street Southwest and 76th Avenue West in Lynnwood around 5:30 p.m.

Search and rescue crews had already been working in the area of the waterfront. After the bus driver made his report around 8 p.m., crews refocused their efforts near the Lynnwood location, Edmonds Police Sgt. Shane Hawley said.

Shortly after 9 p.m., a family friend called Barry’s family because she had turned up at their house, Hawley said. That house is just a few streets away from the Edmonds Police Department, Hawley said. It’s unclear how far away from Edmonds she traveled or how she got back, as she doesn’t speak.

“We may never know how she got there,” Hawley said.

She was uninjured and reunited with her family.