21st Legislative District telephone town hall set for Feb. 23

Join State Senator Marko Liias and State Representatives Lillian Ortiz-Self and Strom Peterson this Thursday, Feb. 23, at 6 p.m. for a telephone town hall.

Calls will go out to thousands of homes throughout the 21st legislative district. You are invited to listen live and ask questions on issues ranging from education funding, health care and public safety to transportation, the economy and the state budgets.

If you don’t have a landline or you don’t receive the call, you can still participate by dialing 877-229-8493 and using ID Code 116357.

Alternatively, you can live stream the telephone town hall here.