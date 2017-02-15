6:45 AM Thursday Sounder Train canceled as crews work to clean up mudslides

Sound Transit said Wednesday night that the afternoon’s mudslide events on the north line track will not cancel all Thursday, Feb. 16 Sounder service “at this time,” although the No. 1705 train — with a 6:45 a.m. Everett departure — will not run.

BNSF crews were working through the night to clean up mudslides on Sound Transit’s Sounder northline train, which runs between Seattle and Everett.

Special buses will be provided in place of the No. 1705 train, along with regularly scheduled bus service. Special buses will depart Edmonds Station in the Amtrak parking lot at 7:11 am. Riders may also board regularly scheduled Community Transit route 416 at Bay 2 departing at 5:45 a.m., 6:15 a.m., 6:34 a.m., 6:55 a.m. and 7:42 a.m.

Sounder riders should check www.SoundTransit.org/schedules/alerts prior to their commute, the agency added.