Update: As of 7 p.m. Friday, 911 service has been restored.

Comcast phone customers throughout Washington experienced a 911 outage, SNOPAC reported Friday evening.

The outage only affected Comcast customers.

Whenever there is a 911 outage in Snohomish County, those in need of emergency services should call 425-407-3970 instead of 911 until the outage is fixed.

The outage affected customers in approximately 16 counties, including Snohomish, King, Pierce, Skagit and Spokane counties.