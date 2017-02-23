Annual DeMiero Jazz Festival set to entertain in Edmonds March 3-4

Rob Hyatt of the DeMiero Jazz Festival led Edmonds Chamber of Commerce members and guests in a rendition of “The Lion Sleeps Tonight” during the chamber’s weekly networking breakfast Wednesday.

It’s a reminder that the annual festival, the largest non-competitive jazz choir festival in the U.S., is set for Friday and Saturday, March 3-4, at the Edmonds Center for the Arts, with day performance locations throughout Edmonds.

Here’s the word from our Artfully Edmonds columnist Emily Hill: