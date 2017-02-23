Annual DeMiero Jazz Festival set to entertain in Edmonds March 3-4

Rob Hyatt of the DeMiero Jazz Festival led Edmonds Chamber of Commerce members and guests in a rendition of “The Lion Sleeps Tonight” during the chamber’s weekly networking breakfast Wednesday.
It’s a reminder that the annual festival, the largest non-competitive jazz choir festival in the U.S., is set for Friday and Saturday, March 3-4, at the Edmonds Center for the Arts, with day performance locations throughout Edmonds.
Here’s the word from our Artfully Edmonds columnist Emily Hill:
The festival features over 60 music groups from Canada, Idaho, Oregon and Washington. Each participating group will sing, participate in star-performer led clinics and workshops, and the full festival will show off its glitter and glam to the community during two evening concerts held at the ECA.
This year’s evening concerts includes True North, a jazz quartet from California; Josh Nelson and the DeMiero Jazz Festival Band; Grammy-winner John Proulx, considered to be on of the finest pianist/vocalist in the country; and much-anticipated Dee Daniels, the festival’s artistic director.
The VIP option guarantees ‘Party Central’ for jazz musicians and jazz choir enthusiasts. You’ve heard the whispers, “VIP”? It’s true! Do the click! click! to Evening Tickets and select the VIP package – because you’re worth it!