Artfully Edmonds: Upcoming events reflect the warmth of approaching spring

Family Fun!

Thursday, Feb. 2

6:30 p.m.

In these times, when news developments are coming at us with fast and furious speed, we want to be as savvy as we can be about our world. What better way to sharpen our wits than with a rousing game of Trivia?

Join the crowd at Taki Tiki as emcee Eric Dubbury fires questions and the action is both fast and hilarious. This family-friendly, dessert-a-must event has been attended by hundreds of fun-seeking Edmonds-area trivia enthusiasts since its inception in December.

Want even more incentive? Prizes from great Edmonds-area businesses!

Through March 15

Edmonds Arts Commission (EAC) extends an invitation to view a special selection of work by artist Naoko Morisawa. Her show of wood mosaic collage artworks are currently on display at the Edmonds Library through Wednesday, March 15.

Morisawa’s work is a contemporary update of traditional Japanese wood mosaic popular in the Edo period (1603 – 1868). Her pieces, made from thousands of very small slices of natural and oil-dyed wood, explore imagery that comes from everyday natural and manufactured items, such as a waves, waterfalls and shoes. (Morisawa’s recent work also explores abstractions.)

Morisawa has several public art installations in the Edmonds’ area. Residents will remember from last year her whimsical Liberated Octopus on the Anderson Center Field fence and Green Waves/Green Tree on the Dayton Street Plaza fence, each part of the Edmonds Arts Commission’s “On the Fence” temporary public art program.

Gallery and Edmonds Library hours are Monday-Thursday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday 1 to 5 p.m. For more information please go to www.edmondsartscommission.org

Friday, Feb. 3

9 p.m.

Engel’s Pub (113 5th Ave. S.) welcomes the Rafael Tranquilino Band to its little corner of Edmonds for some hot “music without borders” continuing with our Artfully Edmonds theme this week that things are warming up!

Raphael and friends are regulars at Engel’s, so you may have already caught on to how great their playlist is. Not until last month did I cross the Engel’s threshold (and then it was to see Scratchdaddy Blues) – but this rockin’ joint may just be the spring and summer add-on for Artfully Edmonds’ need-some-blues evenings!

Calling All Kids!

Saturday, Feb. 4

9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Kidstock 2017

Edmonds Center for the Arts

410 4th Ave. N.

Now, this is the way for Edmonds-area families to start their Saturday!

Kidstock! It’s going to be loud, uber-active, and crammed with color.

If you attended Kidstock last year and now want more of the Grammy-nominated band Recess Monkey; or maybe kindie-rock quintet The Not-Its!; Seattle Women’s Steel Pan Project, Morning Star Korean Cultural Center, and Book-It Repertory Theatre’s new bilingual play “Last Stop on Market Street”.

Additional Kidstock! 2017 programs will include an inter-generational art workshop with Silver Kite Community Arts, bouncy houses, and so much more.

Free!

Saturday, Feb. 4

2 p.m.

“Music at the Library,” continues this Saturday between 2-4:30 p.m. in the Plaza Room (650 Main Street) with a preview of the upcoming Wintergrass Festival.

Wintergrass Festival is an annual four-day, family-friendly, acoustic music fest, which will be held February 23-26 at the Hyatt Regency in downtown Bellevue. The festival features music and dance on four stages, with workshops, youth education programs and all-hours jamming.

The festival primarily showcases bluegrass, but other styles of acoustic music are included in the program, including gypsy jazz, Celtic music, Appalachian dirges, Swedish polkas and many other types of acoustic string music.

The festival’s preview performance in Edmonds features the band Old Growth Bluegrass, featuring Dale Adkins on guitar, banjo, and vocals; Paul Elliott on fiddle; Don Share also on guitar and vocals; and Joe Wilmhoff on bass and vocals.

Following the 45-minute performance, members of Old Growth will host a “jam” with other musician friends. Audience members who play an acoustic instrument are welcome to join in after the concert.

Free!

Wednesday, Feb 8

12:30 p.m.

Triton Talks Lecture Series: Kevin Powell

Edmonds Community College (EdCC)

Black Box Theatre ~ Mukilteo Hall

20310 68th Ave. W.

EdCC lecture series Triton Talks has invited Kevin Powell, “one of the most acclaimed political, cultural, literary and hip-hop voices in America today” to address the community at large this month.

Powell is a native of Jersey City, raised by a single mother in extreme poverty, but who managed to earn his way into Rutgers University by way of New Jersey’s Educational Opportunity Fund.

After his education Powell went on to author 12 books, including his newest title, The Education of Kevin Powell: A Boy’s Journey into Manhood.

Admission to the Triton Talks lecture series is free. Tickets for Powell’s lecture will be available at the door at 11:15 a.m.

Free!

Wednesday, Feb. 8

6 p.m.

Winter Art Reception

Lynnwood Convention Center (3711 196th St. S.W.) will be hosting featured local artists and the community at its bi-annual 2017 Winter Art Reception this week.

The event, organized in collaboration with the Schack Art Center will showcase handcrafts and works of art that include photography, painting, mixed media, and contemporary quilting.

A no-host beverage bar and unique hand-crafted hors d’oeuvres will be available for visitors to the reception.

~ ~ ~ ~

Thursday, Feb. 9

7:30 p.m.

Film!

Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid

Plus Friends!

Yes, this is what Edmonds-area friends will have on their calendars next week as Edmonds Center for the Arts (410 4th Ave. N.) takes film enthusiasts to Bolivia inspired by the music of Maracujá in a celebration of friendships, dance and party.

It all takes place at the pre-party kick-off of ECA’s Film Festival Cabaret installment “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid”.

In Butch Cassidy & The Sundance Kid, Robert Redford and Paul Newman star as outlaw buddies who are running for their lives to Bolivia with Katharine Ross – and are not exactly sure who’s chasing them. This classic of the changing West won five Academy Awards.

ECA promises that, “Maracujá [will take] you on a journey around Latin America through music. From fiery Cuban son and Brazilian samba-funk to soothing bossa nova and wistful boleros, Maracujá plays music for dancing, music for listening, music to make you smile.”

The ECA cabaret series features classic, contemporary and cult films with tickets available at this official box office link. Call 425-275-9595 for additional information about ECA events.

Click here to purchase tickets or call the ECA Box Office at 425-275-9595.

Edmonds’ playhouses brighten February landscape

Opening Night

Friday, Feb. 10

8 p.m.

Plus! Thursday, Feb. 09

8 p.m. ~ “Pay What You Can” performance

The Last Romance by Joe DiPietro

The Phoenix Theatre (TPT)

(Upper level of Firdale Shopping Plaza)

9673 Firdale Ave.

Plays through March 5

Directed by Eric Lewis, The Last Romance is an ode to love – which The Phoenix troupe of Melanie Calderwood, Michael Gene McFadden, Susan Connors and Miss Sadie will undoubtedly mash-up in the funniest valentine ever.

Calderwood plays the aloof “Diane”, wooed by “Ralph” (the always dapper McFadden) as a wary and jealous Connors looks on, playing Ralph’s sister.

Artfully Edmonds wouldn’t dream of missing this little romp of romance! We have our tickets; get tickets for you and the loves of your life at this link.

Friday/Saturday

Feb. 17/18

7:30 p.m.

Edmonds Comedy Night

Edmonds Center for the Arts

410 4th Ave. N.

Yes, two nights to laugh out loud. This smart team of comedians realizes how full of events and entertainment opportunities the Edmonds scene is, so choose which night to support the 17 schools benefiting from this boisterous ballyhoo.

Topics are all over the place in this no-holds-barred comedy extravaganza. If last year’s show is any example, expect post-Valentine’s Day relationship jokes, poke-fun-at-your-boss jokes, one-liners on parallel parking in Edmonds, long storyline set-ups and of course those “a man walked into a bar” anecdotes.

This is a group participation event ~ so figure out which friends are available Friday night, and who is available Saturday night, then line up a babysitter (adults only, please) – and come out for some great laughs!

Ticket and show information are waiting for you at this click! click!

Opening Night

Friday, Feb. 17

8 p.m.

Enchanted April by Matthew Barber

The Driftwood Players (The Players)

950 Main St.

Directed by Paul Fouhy

With a cast that includes Alissa Cattabriga, Laura Crouch, Jonathan Fowles, Jason Gingold, Molly Hall, Nick Horiatiis and Bevan Walters and Cindy Giese French, whose work was reviewed in a June 15 feature on My Edmonds News (The roaring ovation for Geise French as the curtain fell on opening night was, without question, well-deserved. Brava, Cindy!) this production of a well-known “proper” classic is sure to be one more in a line-up of hits by The Players this season.

If the words “sun drenched” appeal to you right now, Enchanted April’s story of renewal with its stage set transitions from bleak London beginnings to the glow of Italy will add warmth to your week.

Dinner and Show

It’s ingenious to add Italian; which is what The Players have done for this production.

Pairing with Girardi’s Osteria the troupe and popular downtown Edmonds restaurant offers theatregoers a pre-show dinner option for evening performances, and a post-show option for Sunday matinees.

You and your party are invited to call The Players office at 425.774.9600 for details.

Saturday, Feb. 11

3 p.m.

The Tortoise and The Hare

CSO Children’s Concert at

Edmonds Center for the Arts

410 4th Ave. N.

Emcee personality Dave Dolacky will guide the audience through this charming tale with the Cascade Symphony Orchestra providing a classical music backdrop.

An “instrument petting zoo” will be set up after the performance for curious little boys and girls interested in musical instruments.

Tickets are still available. Arrange for yours through this online link.

Through Sunday, March 26

Cascadia Art Museum

190 Sunset Ave.

Currently on exhibition at Cascadia Art Museum, Northwest Social Realism & the American Scene: 1930 – 1950 was reviewed by My Edmonds News this past week.

Playbill:

This is an exhibition focused on Northwest artists and their depictions of scenes of everyday life in the Northwest during the 1930s through the 1950s. Many of the works reflect the industrial, political and social aspects of the Great Depression and WWII period.

Beginning in the late 1920s younger American artists were turning away from the dominant influence of European Impressionism and Modernism in search of a completely unique representation of America. These artists utilized subject matter depicting elements of their individual regions and often celebrated the urban and rural environments as well as local industries and recreational activities.

On the other side of the spectrum, some Northwest artists used their talents to reflect their interest in communist and socialist ideology as well as labor causes and racial and class inequities. The Leftist movement was so strong in Washington State that in 1936, Postmaster General James Farley quipped…”There are forty-seven states in the Union, and the Soviet of Washington.”

Information on membership in the Cascadia Art Museum and admission prices for this exhibit are available at the art museum’s website.

– – – –

Cascadia Art Museum volunteer opportunity

The art museum will be hosting its first volunteer open house on Feb. 25 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The open house will give those interested a look into the museum’s volunteer program and the opportunity to hear from volunteers who have been with Cascadia since it opened its doors in 2015. If you would like to sign up as a volunteer, or learn more about volunteering opportunities, you can find that information here.

Auditions!

The Driftwood Players’

The Drowsy Chaperone

Sunday, Feb. 12, from 5:30-9:30 p.m. &

Monday, Feb. 13 from 7-10 p.m.

Callbacks are scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 19 from noon. Audition details are available at this link.

Writers and Poets Podium

Playwrights!

Deadline Friday, March 31

The Driftwood Players are accepting scripts for the 8th Annual Festival of Shorts

Submission details are available at this link.

WOTS Contest!

The theme for this year’s Write on the Sound (WOTS) writing contest has been announced: Shadows

The 2017 Write on the Sound writer’s conference will be held the first weekend of October. This contest is open to conference registrants only. For complete guidelines and rules, go to the WOTS Writing Contest page .