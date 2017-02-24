Attempted murder charges filed against Edmonds woman in Highway 99 motel attack

The Snohomish County prosecutor has filed charges of attempted first-degree murder against 24-year-old Amy C. Brown of Edmonds in connection with a Jan. 29 attack at Lynnwood’s Rodeo Inn motel, located in the 20700 block of Highway 99.

According to probable cause documents filed with the court, Brown met her victim, a 29-year-old Edmonds man, through Craig’s List. Their encounter ended up at the Rodeo Inn, where Brown reportedly told the victim that she was “a serial killer,” grabbed a knife she had previously left on a table by the bed, and proceeded to stab the victim in the chest.

The victim then broke away and ran to the motel office, where he told the clerk that he had been stabbed by a woman named Amy in an unprovoked attack.

According to papers filed with the court, Lynnwood police dispatched to scene reported that the victim stated “I’ve been stabbed,” and lifted his shirt to reveal a fresh laceration on his left pectoral muscle. Asked if he knew his attacker, he responded “Yes, her name was Amy.”

Brown was apprehended in the parking lot and confronted with the victim who identified her as the person who attacked him. Questioned at the scene by officers, Brown described herself as a “loon” who wanted to become a “serial killer,” and stated that she had planned to kill her victim with a knife, charging documents said. She was arrested and transported to the Snohomish County Jail, where she was booked on the charge of attempted first-degree murder

The victim was taken to Swedish/Edmonds hospital where he was diagnosed with a punctured lung, and then transported to Seattle’s Harborview Medical Center for treatment.

Brown’s trial is scheduled to begin April 7. In the meantime, she is being held in the Snohomish County Jail in lieu of $1 million bond.

— By Larry Vogel