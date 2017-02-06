Backyard Bird Count workshop at Edmonds Wildlife Demo Garden Feb. 11

The Edmonds Backyard Wildlife Habitat Demonstration Garden is holding a workshop from 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, Feb. 11 to prepare for the Feb. 17-20 Great Backyard Bird Count.

Featured speaker is Dr. Alan Mearns. Everyone is welcome to brush up on their backyard bird identification skills. Remember to bring your binoculars

Also on Feb. 11, the Demo Garden will be holding a work party from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Training, tools, gloves and snacks provided

Questions? Contact Susie Schaefer at garden@pilchuckaudubon.org.