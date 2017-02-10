Boaters warned about fraudulent vessel documentation renewal letter

The Port of Edmonds is sharing as a public service this fraud alert regarding a bogus vessel documentation renewal letter coming from a company called U.S Vessel Documentation. The letter looks like an official letter from the United States Coast Guard, but it is not.

Bob Jacobsen, Fleet Commander for the Edmonds Yacht Club, sent a email to members warning them about the fraudulent letter, noting it requests a renewal fee of $75 when the actual fee from the Coast Guard is $26.

“If you have received one of these letters do not pay using the letter or their website – wait for the official letter which will say Department of Homeland Security U.S. Coast Guard on the top,” Jacobsen warned. “If you have paid this company I suggest calling your credit card company to dispute the charges.”

Jacobsen said he will be working with the Washington State Attorney General’s Office to resolve the issue, and that he wants to hear from yacht club members who have paid an invoice from U.S. Vessel Documentation.