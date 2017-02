Realtor Lois Champion-Myers has joined Re/Max Direct Realty in Edmonds.

Myers has more than 16 years of local real estate experience and specializes in residential sales. She also have five years of expertise working in the title and escrow industry.

A Pacific Northwest native, Champion-Myers has lived in Snohomish County for the last 30 years.

For more information, visit www.LoisChampionRealEstate.com or call 425-422-1922.