Business brief: Jeff Janeway joins Edmonds’ Koenig Financial Group

Jeff Janeway has joined Koenig Financial Group in Edmonds as a financial advisor and CRPC (Chartered Retirement Planning Counselor) professional.

“Jeff’s practice compliments what we’ve built here at Koenig Financial Group” said company founder Mike Koenig, founder. “Jeff’s focus on Retirement and Estate Planning needs for seniors adds to what we are already doing, but he also brings in depth knowledge on values-based investing for those who want their investments to be aligned with social or environmental concerns.”

Koenig Financial Group is a financial planning firm that has been in downtown Edmonds since 1994.