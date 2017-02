A car caught on fire inside the Kaman Auctions LLC building in the 23100 block of Highway 99 in Edmonds early Monday afternoon.

Snohomish County Fire District 1 spokeswoman Leslie Hynes said the call came in around 12:50 p.m. Firefighters extinguished the fire and there were no injuries.

The blaze was contained to the car although there was some smoke damage in the building, Hynes said.