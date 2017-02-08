Cascade Symphony Orchestra to present annual Children’s Concert Feb. 11

Cascade Symphony Orchestra’s annual Children’s Concert will take place at the Edmonds Center for the Arts this Saturday, Feb. 11 at 3 p.m. This year’s concert will feature Dave Dolacky as narrator in the story of “The Tortoise and the Hare” set to words and music. It will also include a performance by pianist Nathan Zhao, the winner of the CSO 2016-2017 Rising Star competition.

Nathan, at 10 years old, is the youngest Rising Star since the inception of this program. He will perform the 3rd movement of the Mozart Piano Concerto No. 21. The popular Cascade Percussion Ensemble will conclude the program.

Cascade Symphony’s own instrument petting zoo will be in the ECA lobby at 2 p.m. to give aspiring young musicians a chance to try out various instruments.

Tickets are $10 for adults/seniors, $5 for students with ID, and $3 for youth 12 and under.