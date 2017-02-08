City Council extends suspension of sign code regulations through April 30

The Edmonds City Council Tuesday night voted unanimously to extend through April 30 a temporary suspension of regulations governing the display of A-frame or sandwich board signs, now known as “pedestrian signs.” The suspension, passed by the council Nov. 7 following numerous complaints from business owners, was scheduled to expire March 7.

City Development Director Shane Hope explained the since the suspension, city staff has been working to develop language regarding potential amendments to the sign code, which the council originally approved in August 2016. The process of amending the code requires several steps, including consulting with the city attorney on legal issues; allowing time for state review of the proposed changes; sending the issue through the Edmonds Planning Board for its consideration and recommendation; and airing the issue at a future city council meeting, including a public hearing. It’s estimated that the review process will take until the end of March

The Planning Board is scheduled to get its first look at the possible amendments Wednesday night, Feb. 8, with a public hearing scheduled there two weeks later, Feb. 22, Hope said. You can see the Planning Board agenda here.

To ensure there is adequate time for that work to be completed, Councilmember Dave Teitzel moved that the council extend the suspension through April 30. It passed by a vote of 5-0 (Councilmembers Diane Buckshnis and Adrienne Fraley-Monillas were absent from the meeting; Councilmember Kristiana Johnson participated by speaker phone).

Under the now-suspended regulations, pedestrian signs were considered to be regular signage rather than temporary, and were more closely regulated. For example, only one sign was allowed per ground floor entrance, it had to be located immediately adjacent to the building where the business was, and it was allowed only while the business was open. The signs were also limited to 6 square feet — 2-1/2 feet wide and 3-1/2 feet high.

Business owners had complained that the application process for sign permits was cumbersome and costly, and that businesses not located along main Edmonds thoroughfares had suffered because they couldn’t put signs out to direct customers to their establishments.

Also on Tuesday night, the council reviewed possible alternatives for establishing buffer areas next to the Edmonds Marsh, including a new third option prepared by city staff. The options are being considered as the city prepares its response to the Washington State Department of Ecology, which has been reviewing the city’s Shoreline Master Program.

The council had already heard about Options A and B two weeks ago, when Department of Ecology staff members addressed the details of a Jan. 10 Ecology letter responding to the city council’s proposal for buffers around the Edmonds Marsh.

The letter, written by Ecology Director Maia Bellon, noted that Ecology agrees with the city council’s proposal for a wider 110-foot buffer and a 15-foot setback for Edmonds Marsh, although it does call for a site-specific assessment prior to any future development in the Harbor Square area.

The two options outlined in Bellon’s letter provided a more site-specific approach and a scientific study for the Urban IV Mixed Use Area that includes Harbor Square, located next to the marsh.

Option A: Would rely on a provision that is already in the City’s critical areas ordinance, which requires a special scientific study to identify whether there is an isolation between the critical area and the buffer. If this is shown to be valid through the study, the provision would allow for an alternative buffer to be established based on the site conditions and impacts. There is no buffer size limit under this option.

Option B: Would establish separate criteria for a site-specific assessment to determine what the buffer width is. This would require that there be a demonstration that redevelopment would provide an improvement to ecological function — including water quality and wildlife habitat. This option would limit the buffer width to no less than 50 feet.

In Option C, introduced by city staff Tuesday night, elements from Ecology’s A and B options are combined. “It keeps the council’s 125 — 110-foot buffer/setback; it has a default buffer,” explained Senior Planner Kernan Lien. “An alternative buffer may be approved through a conditional use process, just like Options A and B.” Under Option C, the alternative buffer could be no less than 50 feet and the criteria for the specific studies are spelled out in the interim buffer conditions, he added.

“A site-specific study would be required to address the hydrologic, geologic and the existing and potential wildlife habitat of pre- and post-development conditions,” Lien said. Determining pre-development conditions at the marsh would “establish the existing conditions for the ‘no net loss’,” said Lien, referring to U.S. government’s overall policy goal for preserving wetlands. While the site-specific study may result in a smaller buffer, it could also result in a buffer larger than 110 feet, he added.

Council President Tom Mesaros asked Lien to respond to marsh buffer-related comments from citizens made during the public comment period earlier in the meeting. One, from resident Mike Shaw, asked the city to include language specifying that any studies it conducts regarding marsh buffers are unbiased and “performed by a disinterested third party.” Another, from former City Councilmember Joan Bloom, warned of allowing residential development in the marsh area since it could be prone to ground liquefaction in an earthquake.

Lien assured Mesaros that there would be a study of the liquefaction issue prior to any development. As for requiring any marsh studies to be unbiased, Lien noted that while city-required studies are often paid for by the property developer, the city can request that studies are “peer reviewed” or require a third-party contract in which the city selects the firm for the study, but the developer pays for it. “That’s a way to put some distance between the developer and the person doing the study,” Lien said.

Lien also addressed a concern raised by Edmonds resident Richard Senderoff requesting that additional language be added to the criteria to address the possible effects of light- and noise-related development on marsh wildlife. “Those are types of activities that impact habitat and species, and that’s kind of already encapsulated in this type of language,” he said.

Councilmember Neil Tibbott said the council is “on the verge of making a commitment to establish a 125-foot buffer around the marsh which in effect is a seizure of property, of some of the property owners.” As a result, Tibbott said, it’s important that any future required studies be very specific “because we are asking property owners to surrender a portion of their property in favor of an extended buffer.”

“I just want to be certain that we have a standard measure and that is one of the things that I will be looking for as we go through this,” Tibbott said.

The Ecology Department has asked for a response from city regarding the Shoreline Management Plan by March 30. The council will hold two additional meetings to discuss the marsh buffer issue prior to making a decision on final language.

The council also:

– Held a discussion regarding possible changes to the city council’s current meeting format, including reinstating council committees that were eliminated in 2015 in favor of having separate business meetings and work sessions on alternating weeks. The three committees proposed are finance; parks, public works and planning; and public safety and personnel. City Council President Mesaros asked councilmembers to review the description of each committee and suggest possible changes. Still to be decided is how often each committee will meet and the format of those meetings. One idea talked about Tuesday night was having the committees meet twice a month for an hour, just prior to council meetings. As before, the committee meetings would be held at the same time in different areas in or near the Council Chambers.

– Approved by a vote of 4-1 (Councilmember Johnson opposed) a request for $32,000 to cover unexpected costs related to replacing the Frances Anderson Center Bandshell. Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Director Carrie Hite said the money will come from funding originally allocated to the Brackett’s Landing North restroom project. That restroom money may not be necessary since the proposed Edmonds Street Waterfront Connector, comprising a single-lane roadway linking Sunset Avenue to Brackett’s Landing Park, will include a restroom, Hite said.

– Agreed to move to next week’s consent agenda minor revisions to the City Personnel Policy.

— By Teresa Wippel