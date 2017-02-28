City council OKs $235K settlement with officer who said she was sexually harassed

The Edmonds City Council Tuesday night approved a $235,000 settlement with Edmonds police officer Jodi Sackville, who in 2013 filed a $500,000 claim against the city, alleging three years of ongoing on-the-job sexual harassment.

The settlement approval was announced after the council met in executive session with Edmonds Police Chief Al Compaan and City Attorney Jeff Taraday. The vote was 6-0 with Council President Tom Mesaros absent. In addition to the $235,000 settlement, Sackville will also receive $2,455.53 toward her medical, dental and vision benefits.

In her 2013 claim filed with the city, Sackville said that she had reported to her superiors that she was being harassed by a police sergeant, and that the Edmonds Police Department failed to respond with “prompt and effective steps to provide a safe working environment.” Her claim also stated that “since that time the Edmonds Police Department has engaged in and continues to engage in sex discrimination, sexual orientation discrimination, and retaliation against me.”

Sackville’s case was scheduled to be heard in Snohomish County Superior Court later this year. She is no longer working for the police department.

In 2012, Sackville was honored with a Citation for Valor for her actions in helping rescue the occupants of a burning building at the Park Ballinger Apartments.

In other action, the council appointed Edmonds resident Dean Olson to the city’s Diversity Commission. The council also agreed to forward several items to next week’s March 7 consent agenda for final approval:

– The purchase of two parcels of property — at a cost of $10,000 each — at Main Street and 10th that would be maintained as open space for a wildlife habitat. The properties fall within the Shell Creek corridor and are in close proximity to other city-owned open space and conservation lots that run through the corridor, Hite said. The $20,000 would come from the $200,000 the city has set aside for land acquisition.

– Acceptance of final construction costs for the new Dayton Street Plaza, located near the Artworks Building at 3rd and Dayton. The project, which included funding donations from the Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation, the Hubbard Family Trust and Edmonds in Bloom includes a small park and plaza at the building’s north end. It was completed for a final cost of $120,069.

– Approval of a funding agreement with the Verdant Health Commission for $2,000 to sponsor the 2017 Health and Fitness Expo.

– Approval of an interlocal agreement between the city and the Edmonds School District to use the gyms, kitchen and Great Hall at Edmonds-Woodway High School in the event of an emergency.

– Acceptance of a final cost of $1,114,975.09 for the 2016 waterline replacement project, designed to replace and upgrade existing waterlines at various locations citywide. The project was funded by the city’s water utility fund.

The planned discussion of a proposed agreement with Snohomish County PUD regarding charges to provide redundancy power for the city’s wastewater treatment plant was delayed to a future council meeting.

— By Teresa Wippel