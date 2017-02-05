City Council Tuesday to discuss changes to sign code, marsh buffer, meeting format

An update on the process for amending the city’s sign code to accommodate business owners’ concerns and a discussion of options regarding the setback/buffer for the Edmonds Marsh are among the items on the Edmonds City Council’s agenda for Tuesday, Feb. 7.

Tuesday’s sign code update follows the council’s decision Nov. 7 to temporarily suspend regulations that placed new requirements on sandwich board-type signs downtown. The 120-day suspension was designed to give city staff time to work with downtown businesses to address their concerns about the new code

As for the marsh buffers, the council will hear three possible alternatives from city staff that could be included in the city council’s response to the Washington State Department of Ecology as part of the city’s Shoreline Master Program.

Also on the council agenda:

– A discussion regarding possible changes to the city council’s current meeting format, including bringing back council committees that were eliminated in 2015 in favor of having separate business meetings and work sessions.

– A request for additional money to cover unexpected expenses related to the Frances Anderson Center Bandshell Replacement.

– A discussion regarding updates to the City Personnel Policy.

Tuesday’s meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in the Council Chambers, Public Safety Complex, 250 5th Ave. N. You can see the complete agenda here.