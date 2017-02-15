City of Edmonds Draft Highway 99 plan now available online; public hearing Feb. 21

The City of Edmonds’ draft plan for Highway 99 is ready for public review and comment. The Edmonds City Council will hold a public hearing on the plan Tuesday, Feb. 21 at 7 p.m. in the Council Chambers, Public Safety Complex, 250 5th Ave. N.

The draft plan identifies the constraints and opportunities for land use, transportation and economic development, and provides an overview of three alternative scenarios for developing the Edmonds stretch of Highway 99. It also includes implementation strategies, policy recommendations and action steps.

You can review the plan online and provide comments here. The commenting period will end at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21.