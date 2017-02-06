City of Edmonds says arterials open, but icy conditions likely by tonight

Despite the snowfall, the City of Edmonds said Monday morning that all arterials are open and in good shape — but motorists should beware that icy roads are likely both Monday night and perhaps even Tuesday, depending on weather conditions.

“We’ve had two plow truck active since 11 p.m. last night,” said Tod Moles, the city’s street/storm manager. North Meadowdale Road was closed due to a one-car crash, but was expected to reopen soon, he added.

“We have all four plows out pushing slush in prep for what could be a very slick night tonight, Moles said. “We hope to get some anti-ice down later today, but that will depend on how the afternoon weather and temps go.”

Moles said that Monday night and possibly Tuesday evening are “stacking up to be very difficult with the potential for black ice conditions. Other than slush build up, roads are in good shape and passable.”

Weather forecasters are also saying additional snow is likely Monday night.

“If you must go out, get it done and don’t wait for temps to drop this evening. Our plows will start to work some of the side streets this afternoon,” Moles added.