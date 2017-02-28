City of Edmonds seeks citizens for openings on salary commission

The City of Edmonds is seeking individuals to fill openings on the newly-formed City Salary Commission. The position is a non-paid, volunteer position. All appointees must reside within the City of Edmonds.

This five-member commission meets on a periodic basis in the evenings at

Edmonds City Hall or other city building locations (such as the Police

Department Training Room) to review the mayor and council’s compensation. Board members serve for a three-year term, except that the initial members shall

be appointed for staggered terms of one, two or three years, and are eligible for

reappointment.

The commission is seeking to establish realistic compensation so that citizens of the highest quality may be attracted to public service. The commission’s duties include reviewing mayoral and councilmember salaries and preparing a salary schedule for the city attorney’s review prior to being filed with city clerk’s office. The commission begins its work in July and must file its salary schedule with the city clerk no later than Sept. 30.

Interested City of Edmonds residents may pick up an application at the City Hall

reception desk, 121 5th Ave. N., Edmonds, or online at the Boards/Commissions web page. To receive an application by mail, call 425-771-0258.