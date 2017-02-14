Coldwell Banker Bain to feature work of local elementary students during Thursday Art Walk

Among the highlights of this Thursday’s Art Walk Edmonds (5-8 p.m. Feb. 16) is a show at Coldwell Banker Bain (108 5th Ave. S.), featuring Dr. Seuss-inspired artwork by Sherwood and Edmonds Elementary students.

Click on the Art Walk map here to see all 18 participating merchants and the art work featured.

After you’ve enjoyed the art, visit participating downtown Edmonds restaurants to enjoy afterAWE specials. A crescent moon on the Art Walk map will denote restaurants that are offering a special or discount for Art Walkers only (please present the AWE map when ordering) from 5 p.m. to close. This Thursday evening, Feb. 16, enjoy these specials:

190 Sunset: 10 percent discount with AWE card, available at Cascadia Art Museum.

Salt & Iron: $1 Pacific Oysters all night and $5 glass of Chateau Bigotiere Muscadet wine.

A Very Taki Tiki Bar & Grill: 15 percent off entire bill.

Girardi’s Osteria: 10 percent off entire Happy Hour or dinner bill.

Las Brisas: 15 percent off entire bill.

Chanterelle: Free dessert with the purchase of an entree.

Epulo Bistro: 10 percent off entire bill.