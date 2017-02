Edmonds’ Fifth Avenue will soon be home to Pelindaba Lavender boutique in the former Nama’s Candy Store space. According to Pelindaba’s website, the shop is being readied to open in April to sell lavender products handcrafted using organic lavender flowers and distilled essential oil from their San Juan Island farm. Products will range from cleaning supplies to cosmetics and candles. See the website here for more detail and stay tuned for an opening date.