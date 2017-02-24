Commentary: Thanks to tissue donation, I can dance at my wedding

For most of my life, I was living in fear. I never knew when my knees would dislocate. I could be walking my dog, swimming, standing or even sleeping. It didn’t seem to matter. Because of that, I always held back and didn’t live life to the fullest.

In early 2015, I experienced my worst knee dislocation. My left knee completely gave out, and I couldn’t walk without crutches or a brace for about five months. I lost most of my leg muscle and had to learn how to walk again during rehab.

I saw several specialists over the years and was referred to countless hours of physical therapy. I did my exercises religiously, but my knee problems persisted. Every day was a struggle, and it was hard to stay positive. It was a relief when Dr. John Robert Green at the University of Washington Medical Center agreed to take my case.

When planning surgery, I had to decide what would be used to stabilize my knees – my own tissue or donated tissue (an allograft). I chose to use a donor allograft for both knee surgeries. Having dealt with knee issues for most of my life, I didn’t want to weaken a different part of my leg, risking further complications.

I had my left knee operation in 2015, followed by my right knee one year later. I felt the physical benefits of the tissue donation as soon as I healed and learned to trust my knees again. What I wasn’t expecting was the lasting impact this experience would have on my life. Because of someone’s generous gift of tissue donation, I am now able to live the life I’ve always dreamed of.

Since my surgeries, I am enjoying everyday activities that weren’t always an option before – going out for a run, walking my silver lab, Lily, or meeting up with my friends and not having to question if the location is a hazard for me.

But the one thing I am most excited for is taking dance lessons with my fiancé. We are middle school sweethearts, and he has been by my side through it all. Since we first started dating, we haven’t been able to dance like other couples. Every homecoming, prom and semi-formal, I was in knee braces. On our wedding day this June, it will be different.

If I could say anything to my donor, it would be thank you! I want to thank my donor from the bottom of my heart for donating, for giving me a life, for helping me through everything I’ve been through, for letting me trust my knees again, for letting me be 26.

Many people choose to be donors and give back. I knew about organ donation, but didn’t know about tissue donation until I had a need for it. A single donation can help more than 150 people. A heart valve can save the life of a baby with a congenital heart defect. Bone implants can help a person suffering from scoliosis, and skin implants are used to heal burn victims. This experience has inspired me to give back and encourage others to learn more and do the same. It gives us all an opportunity to help each other, and I think that’s amazing.

When I look down at my knee scars, I am reminded of where I’ve been and how far I have come. And I couldn’t have done any of this without the generous gift of donation.

One donor can enhance more than 150 lives through tissue donation. For more details, visit LifeNetHealth.org. Additional stories of hope and donor tributes can be found at Healingthespirit.org.

— By Anna Eggink

Anna Eggink and her fiancé Eli are Edmonds residents. Anna works with the nonprofit organization Provail, to help people with disabilities find meaningful employment.